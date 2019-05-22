Zidane directly contacts Manchester United star but transfer put on hold after significant development

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reported to have contacted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba directly to persuade him to make a transfer to the Bernabeu.

However, according to AS, this move now looks to have been put on the back burner after Toni Kroos signed a new contract with Madrid this week.

Another issue noted in the piece is that the France international has an asking price as high as £158million at Man Utd, which doesn’t necessarily look a worthwhile investment for Real.

While Pogba remains a big name and a class act on his day, he has only shone in fits and bursts for United, meaning paying big money like that might be too much of a risk even for a big club like Madrid.

This is a blow for Zidane, however, as AS report that Pogba had been identified as an even more important target for the French tactician than Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Pogba would have given Los Blancos something a little different in midfield, and also looks a player who could shine in La Liga, where there would not be quite the same physical demand as in the Premier League.