Michael Owen explains why he loves Royal Ascot

Michael Owen may be best known for his career as a footballer with Liverpool, Manchester United and England, but he’s also a big horse racing enthusiast.

The player-turned-pundit has been spotted numerous times at Royal Ascot and other major horse racing events, and explained his love for the competition in an interview back in 2016.

‘Royal Ascot is the first thing that goes in my diary every year. You always look forward to Royal Ascot week and if you can get a winner, there will be wild celebrations,’ he told Royal Ascot Shop.

‘I have some great memories of the Royal Meeting, especially in recent years. We have had three winners in the last few years, with a variety of horses. Brown Panther was of course a staying horse, we had a three-year-old filly in the Sandringham and then a flying two-year-old filly in the Queen Mary.?Obviously we will be trying to add to the tally this season!

‘Of course the whole week is enjoyable but they often say the Tuesday is the best day of Royal Ascot and I agree. It has everything and as it’s the?first?day,?it makes it more?exciting. You also know when it finishes you have four more days to look forward to!?You can understand why later in the week some find it more attractive due to work commitments and things like that, but there is no doubt that the racing on the Tuesday is exceptional.

‘The beauty of Royal Ascot though is that you don’t have to be a big racing fan to enjoy it. Most other courses around the country you need to have a?love for horses and racing, but?with Royal Ascot there are so many different reasons to go.

‘I would recommend it to anyone, whether you like racing, a big event, the social side, a day out, fashion, just anything you want to do. Luckily I like it all! Some say it is a once in a lifetime experience but when you go once you have to go back.’