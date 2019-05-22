‘Now I feel my blood is blue’ – Olivier Giroud sends warning to Arsenal ahead of Chelsea clash

Olivier Giroud has insisted that he’ll put sentiment to the side when Chelsea face his former club Arsenal in the Europa League final next week.

The 32-year-old hasn’t always been a regular for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, but he has featured heavily in Europe, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 13 outings.

SEE MORE: Club chief of Euro giants personally calls Maurizio Sarri to discuss possible job offer for Chelsea boss

That in turn has been fundamental in getting them to the final in Baku next Wednesday, and Giroud will come up against his former club Arsenal, with whom he spent six years between 2012 and 2018.

However, as noted in his comments below, his allegiance very much now lies with Chelsea, and the Frenchman will put sentiment to the side and do a job for his current employers as he goes in search of another major trophy to add to the collection.

“I enjoyed the years I spent there. It has been a big part of my career, my first club in England and it will always be special, but now I feel my blood is blue. The same as the national team, blue suits me well,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“I settled in quickly. I felt like part of the family straight away. I knew a few of the players and I’m a sociable person, I always try to communicate. It wasn’t difficult to integrate. I always see it as a new challenge.

“I couldn’t have hoped for it to be better. And now I want to win my second trophy with Chelsea. To finish as top scorer and help my team. Our target is to win a trophy every season and this is the last chance.”

Time will tell who prevails, but it would come as no surprise if Giroud was to make a key impact on the game as both sides look to land a major honour before the season is out, with Chelsea of course doing what Arsenal couldn’t do by securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.