Real Madrid are reportedly moving further away from the potential signing of Luka Jovic this summer due to Eintracht Frankfurt’s touted valuation of their talisman.

The 21-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which he scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 48 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

SEE MORE: £87m star speaks out on future following Manchester United transfer approach

Unsurprisingly, that has led to speculation of a move elsewhere this summer, but Frankfurt’s valuation of their prized asset could now be set to scupper any hopes he might of had of moving to the Spanish capital.

According to Mundo Deportivo, negotiations between the two clubs have stalled due to the fact that Frankfurt have set their price-tag and Real Madrid aren’t willing to meet it, with the report going on to add that it’s been suggested they want €100m for Jovic.

Naturally, that’s not a fee that Real Madrid are prepared to splash out for him, as although he has impressed this past season, he has yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level and so it would be a major risk to blow a huge portion of the summer transfer budget on him.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Frankfurt lower their reported demands, or if Real Madrid are now forced to consider alternative targets to bolster their attack next season to add quality and depth alongside Karim Benzema.

It promises to be a crucial summer for Zinedine Zidane as he will need to put a hugely disappointing and underwhelming campaign behind them, with Los Blancos ending up trophyless and miles off the pace set by their rivals both domestically and in Europe.

While the club have already officially announced the signing of Eder Militao to address their defensive troubles, they surely can’t afford to then use a big slice of their transfer budget on Jovic with other areas to be addressed still.