Video: Maurizio Sarri makes prediction about new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has had his say on new Blues signing Christian Pulisic as he completes his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The USA international was initially purchased by Chelsea back in the January transfer window, only to be loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

Maurizio Sarri talking Pulisic to me and beginning by bantering me off. #CFC pic.twitter.com/dukvwKMcIs — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 22, 2019

However, with the Bundesliga season now over, Pulisic was at Stamford Bridge yesterday and Sarri has discussed what impact he could have at the club.

Speaking in the video above, the Italian tactician made it clear he rates the 20-year-old highly and backed him to become an ‘important’ player for CFC.

This is certainly a positive statement on Pulisic, though it remains to be seen if Sarri will be the one managing him next season.

Goal are among the sources to link the former Napoli boss with the Juventus job, which is vacant since Massimiliano Allegri left at the end of this season.