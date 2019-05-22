Shocking assault on teenage Ajax Cape Town starlet as club provide positive update

Ajax Cape Town have revealed that youth player Samora Gwagwa was the victim of an horrendous assault as he was left for dead.

As seen in their tweet below, the club have confirmed that the 16-year-old was not only beaten up in Gugulethu, but that he was also dumped there without a means to get help.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless reaction of Man City fans pranked by superstar duo with Premier League trophy drop

Fortunately, he was spotted and they have now confirmed that he is recovering well after the ordeal with the hope that those who carried out the assault are identified and face action.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear as to why Gwagwa was assaulted in the first place as there is still a lack of details surrounding the incident, but undoubtedly the most positive thing is that the youngster himself is doing well now and is on the road to recovery.