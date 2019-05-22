“Is it 2014?” – These fans bemused by latest Manchester United transfer rumour

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the transfer of Kevin Strootman on loan from Marseille in a surprise move.

The 29-year-old no longer looks at his best after a disappointing season in Ligue 1, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reporting that Marseille are keen to offload him this summer.

Everton and Manchester United offered chance to sign Marseille/Holland midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan. Marseille signed him from Roma for £23m last summer. Marseille need to cut costs after disappointing season. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 22, 2019

Strootman was notably linked with Man Utd back in 2014 by the Guardian among others, but it’s hard to see why they’d particularly want him now.

That said, a short-term and low-cost deal might not be the worst thing in the world for the Red Devils as they could do with more depth in midfield as Ander Herrera nears the end of his contract.

These fans, however, don’t seem to impressed by the news and are largely making the same joke.

Everton are also mentioned as being offered Strootman, but his previous links with United are attracting most of the attention on social media right now…

I feel like I’ve just come out of a time machine with these reports of Kevin Strootman being offered to #mufc. Is it 2014? pic.twitter.com/HaXZ9I0HLA — Aadam Ashraf (@aadam_ashraf) May 22, 2019

Louis van Gaal will finally get his man… https://t.co/gWUFyNcE8h — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) May 22, 2019

Sniejder, Gaitan and Garay and then we’re really in business. https://t.co/kyatYE5ALs — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 22, 2019

Oh Kevin Strootman rumors

Is this 2014 again? — Tabish (@10tabish) May 22, 2019

Lol Kevin Strootman??…where are we, 2014 or something??!!? ? #mufc — Raphael. (@Bra_Panyin_Raph) May 22, 2019

Strootman hahahahahaha this isn’t 2014 https://t.co/HRsxn7zQuN — Dom (@domthornnn) May 22, 2019

Imagine this is the year Man Utd finally sign Garay, Benatia, Gaitan, Sneijder, Strootman & Bale. It’d be a 9/10 summer if this was 2013. — Red Devil Chronicle ? (@wefollowunited) May 22, 2019