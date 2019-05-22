Menu

“Is it 2014?” – These fans bemused by latest Manchester United transfer rumour

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the transfer of Kevin Strootman on loan from Marseille in a surprise move.

The 29-year-old no longer looks at his best after a disappointing season in Ligue 1, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reporting that Marseille are keen to offload him this summer.

Strootman was notably linked with Man Utd back in 2014 by the Guardian among others, but it’s hard to see why they’d particularly want him now.

That said, a short-term and low-cost deal might not be the worst thing in the world for the Red Devils as they could do with more depth in midfield as Ander Herrera nears the end of his contract.

These fans, however, don’t seem to impressed by the news and are largely making the same joke.

Everton are also mentioned as being offered Strootman, but his previous links with United are attracting most of the attention on social media right now…

