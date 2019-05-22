Tottenham plot raid on Real Madrid for Christian Eriksen replacement if exit materialises

With ongoing speculation linking Christian Eriksen with a move to Real Madrid, Tottenham could reportedly move for Dani Ceballos to replace him.

Spurs will undoubtedly be eager to avoid a scenario in which they lose Eriksen at all, with the Danish international continuing to be a fundamental figure for them this season with 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

SEE MORE: ‘We never give up’ – Tottenham ace issues rallying cry ahead of Champions League final

However, according to AS, not only could Eriksen leave to join Real Madrid this summer, but it’s suggested that Mauricio Pochettino could push for Ceballos to move in the opposite direction to fill the void that he leaves behind in north London.

It would surely be a move that the 22-year-old would be open to given his lack of playing time since Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu, as he featured in just one of the last nine La Liga games of the campaign.

That would suggest that he doesn’t form part of the French tactician’s plans moving forward, and coupled with Pochettino’s reputation of improving and developing younger players, it could be an ideal switch for him to kick-start his career.

Naturally though, the first significant part of this potential transfer merry-go-round is Eriksen leaving Tottenham, and so time will tell if that materialises this summer.

Spurs of course have a more immediate priority to consider, that being the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, with their Danish playmaker undoubtedly fully focused on delivering a major trophy for the club as they hope to see off Premier League rivals Liverpool in the season finale.

Time will tell what happens this summer though, as there could be several key changes at Tottenham with doubts emerging over Pochettino’s future too, as per the Independent.