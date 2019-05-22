Video: Maurizio Sarri discusses Chelsea future amid ongoing exit talk

Maurizio Sarri has reiterated that he’s happy at Chelsea, but expects to sit down and talk with the club after the season has concluded.

The Blues face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku next Wednesday, which in turn will be their final game of the campaign.

Having already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League, Sarri will hope to land a trophy to celebrate a relatively successful first season in England, but he has had to face plenty of scrutiny and criticism along the way.

As noted by the Metro, speculation remains rife over his future and a potential exit, but as seen in the video below when speaking to the media this week, Sarri has insisted that he’s happy where he is and still fully believes that he can succeed in England with his style of football.

Time will tell if he gets the chance to show that next season, but with Sky Sports noting that both Juventus and Roma could be interested in taking him back to Serie A, it remains to be seen what the outcome of discussions with the club hierarchy are at the conclusion of the campaign.

With Man City dominating and setting a new pace and standard in England, it’s difficult to see what more Chelsea could have done this season, and so Sarri will surely get another year to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and build on their progress.