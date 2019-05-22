‘We never give up’ – Tottenham ace issues rallying cry ahead of Champions League final

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, and Harry Winks has insisted that the mentality within the group is second to none.

Their road to the final hasn’t been easy and they’ve been through some dramatic moments, namely the late drama at Man City in the quarter-finals as well as their epic comeback against Ajax in the last round.

Winks has looked back at their European campaign this season, and has issued a simple yet effective rallying cry which perfectly sums up Tottenham’s mentality throughout the year having come back from difficult positions.

“We’ve scored late goals in the group, in the knockout, in the semi-final, such dramatic scenes. That epitomises the club and the squad, we never give up, so many important late goals. You can never think it’s over,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We’ve really had to graft and show character and mental strength. It’s an incredibly story for us to get to the final – the way we’ve got there is even better.”

Liverpool of course have had their fair share of incredible moments this season too, namely that stunning comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

In turn, it’s highly likely that they will have that same belief about them too, which in turn sets up what should be a thrilling encounter between the two Premier League sides in the season finale.

It will be key to be as close to full strength as possible, and with The Guardian suggesting that Winks, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen could all still be in contention and recover from injury to feature, that will only further strengthen Tottenham’s chances of winning on June 1.