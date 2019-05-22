West Ham confident of signing striker with £16.5m buy-out clause due to key advantage

West Ham United officials are reportedly confident that they can fend off the competition and sign Salomon Rondon from West Bromwich Albion this summer.

The 29-year-old spent this past season on loan at Newcastle United, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 33 appearances.

With the Baggies failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, a return to the Hawthorns seems highly unlikely, and so it has led to plenty of speculation and interested parties being touted.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham are confident that they can get a deal done for the striker, namely because they are said to be in a position to offer better personal terms to beat the competition for his signature.

Time will tell if that’s enough though, as importantly the report goes on to note that should Rafa Benitez pen a new contract at Newcastle and commit his long-term future to the club, it could convince Rondon to stay given he’s had a productive year under the Spanish tactician’s stewardship this season.

Wolves and Everton are also specifically mentioned as being interested, and so the Venezuelan forward has certainly made a big impression this year to warrant such heavy interest to play in the Premier League again next season.