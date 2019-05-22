Leaked images have appeared online appearing to show what Newcastle Utd’s new home kit will look like for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Magpies ended this past season in 13th place in the Premier League table, and they’ll be hoping to build on that and start climbing the standings next year.

SEE MORE: Rafael Benitez orders SIX signings as he closes in on new Newcastle contract

They’ll do so with a continuation of their commercial partnerships with Puma and Fun88 it seems, as one fan has claimed that they’ve managed to get their hands on the new kit, as seen in the images below.

It’s fair to say that it hasn’t gone down well for the most part, with many supporters left annoyed and frustrated with the design, and so it remains to be seen if this is officially released by Newcastle in the coming weeks.

They may well have more important matters on the agenda though, namely sorting out a new contract for Rafa Benitez given his current deal is set to expire this summer.

However, the club could be set for a backlash if this goes out on sale, with many not shy in expressing their displeasure with Puma’s latest effort.

I think this might be the worst #nufc home shirt of the last 20 years. Awful. https://t.co/Jy6SSp8M2U — Taylor Not Besty (@TaylorandBesty) May 22, 2019

The new Newcastle shirts look awful. All three. I can’t pretend something is good looking because it has a Newcastle badge on it. Take Clarence Acuna for example. #NUFC — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) May 22, 2019

It looks like a toddler version of a proper shirt. It is made of toweling? — ????????? #nufc #AshleyOut (@HanoiToon) May 22, 2019

Puma are so shit. I really miss Adidas… — OU/e Mistake Not… (@sabre_ferret) May 22, 2019

Looks like a Tyneside FC kit — Jack Simpson (@Simpson311) May 22, 2019

Looks like a pyjama top — david rogan (@rogie91) May 22, 2019

Worse than awful — gavinquinlan (@gavinquinlan) May 22, 2019

That’s not great like ? — derek bird (@derekbird3) May 22, 2019

It’s shocking-everyone having a laugh at the Mackems for theirs but we’ve been given a black shirt with two white stripes on it. Really, really bad. — Jenky (@_Jenky88) May 22, 2019

Incredibly, they’ve managed to create a kit that my eight year old DOESN’T want! Quite an achievement ? — Lee Hogan (@lee_hogan) May 22, 2019

That is fucking awful. It’s just a black shirt with two white stripes on it. Looks like a highways agency design. pic.twitter.com/xktkBudFWe — Colin Bestford (@Colin_B_1970) May 22, 2019