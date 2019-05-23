Newcastle United are reportedly set to offer talented youngster Sean Longstaff a new contract in order to fend Man Utd off from making a move this summer.

The 21-year-old has made quite the impression in a short space of time, making 26 appearances for the Magpies this past season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Having confirmed that Ander Herrera will leave when his contract expires this summer, Man Utd are in the market for a midfielder, and it appears as though they could revert back to an old transfer strategy of targeting talented, young homegrown players.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils are said to be closing in on the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City, and there could be another possible arrival to follow.

However, as per the Daily Star, if Newcastle have anything to do with it, Longstaff will not be going anywhere this summer as it’s claimed that they will offer him a new deal with improved terms to try and convince him to remain on Tyneside.

It’s added that Man Utd had been tipped to pay up to £25m to sign him this summer, but Newcastle seemingly have no interest in selling and so that could be a setback for United in their bid to add reinforcements this summer.

It’s arguably the right direction in which they’re trying to go under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, as having spent big on marquee signings in recent years with poor results over the last 12 months in particular, a return to a more traditional strategy which saw them enjoy plenty of success under Sir Alex Ferguson could be the right way to go.

Naturally, the likes of James and Longstaff lack experience at the highest level, but the early signs are certainly promising and it’s not a surprise that Man Utd are said to be keen on signing them.