Barcelona ready to rival Chelsea for manager target if Ernesto Valverde suffers Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia

Barcelona are reportedly ready to join the running to hire Massimiliano Allegri this summer after his recent decision to step down as Juventus manager.

The Italian tactician is regarded as one of the very finest coaches in world football after a hugely successful career winning trophies at Juve and at former club AC Milan.

With Maurizio Sarri’s situation at Chelsea looking unclear, Allegri has been linked as a possible target for the Blues after becoming available, according to the Evening Standard.

However, Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona as they look ready to sack Ernesto Valverde if his side lose this weekend’s Copa del Rey final to Valencia, according to Don Balon.

Allegri doesn’t seem an obvious fit for the Barca style of play, though his successful record means he surely has to be considered by pretty much any top club in the world.

This could be a blow for Chelsea if they do end up parting ways with Sarri, though the Evening Standard also claim CFC legend Frank Lampard is another genuine candidate after impressing at Derby County.