Barcelona tipped to wrap up €7.7m signing of 18-year-old starlet today

Barcelona reportedly expect to secure the signing of talented youngster Ludovit Reis on Thursday, as per reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old has been busy impressing at Groningen this season, making 33 appearances for the Dutch outfit to seemingly attract interest from around Europe.

Speculation of a move to Barcelona has been rumbling on for weeks, with Mundo Deportivo previously reporting that the Catalan giants were closing in on the €7.7m signing of the starlet with an agreement touted between the relevant parties.

The situation seemingly went quiet thereafter, but Mundo Deportivo now report that Barcelona finally expect to wrap things up on a deal, and could even confirm it on Thursday.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but it’s clearly another step in a strategy in the transfer market which will see the reigning La Liga champions continue to sign younger players with a long-term vision in mind.

That has been reflected in the signings of the likes of Malcom, Arthur, Jean-Clair Todibo and Frenkie de Jong in recent windows, and so should Reis arrive as expected, he will be added to a contingent of highly talented youngsters hoping to prove their worth at the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo add that he’s likely to begin his journey with Barcelona B, but that’s arguably the ideal first step for him at the club in order to give him a chance to adjust and acclimatise and ensure that he fits the style of play perfectly before getting the chance to impress with the senior squad.

Naturally though, given this specific transfer rumour has rumbled on for many weeks, it firstly remains to be seen if an official announcement arrives on Thursday which would then finally draw a close to the matter and see Reis begin a new chapter in his career.