Chelsea or Tottenham could reportedly be forced to replace their current coach this summer with Juventus eyeing a swoop for one or the other.

The Bianconeri will need to identify a successor to Massimiliano Allegri this summer, after it was confirmed last week that the Italian tactician will end his trophy laden stint in charge of the Turin giants.

In order to maintain their recent success, which has included eight consecutive Serie A titles, Juventus will want to appoint an experienced coach with a winning pedigree, and it appears as though two names are emerging from the pack.

As reported by Calciomercato, Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino have emerged as the top two candidates for the job, while it’s added that Pep Guardiola won’t be leaving Manchester City.

Further, Goal Italy have suggested that Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to London, with the report suggesting that his intention is to talk with the pair, although given their more immediate priorities, it’s difficult to see how and when they would have time for it.

In turn, it remains to be seen who will need to make a coaching change this summer, with no developments expected for another week at least given Chelsea will feature in the Europa League final next week while Spurs face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1.

Given what he has built over a lengthy period of time and the way in which he has continued to compete at the top level despite a limited transfer budget, Pochettino leaving Tottenham would arguably be the bigger blow if one of the coaches in question were to move on.

Sarri has done a commendable job in his first season in England, securing a top-four finish in the Premier League while reaching two cup competition finals.

However, he has faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism along the way while trying to implement his preferred style of play, and as noted by the Metro, there are ongoing question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge anyway and so a switch to Juve may not be all that surprising if it materialised.

Nevertheless, as seen in the video below, the former Napoli boss did reiterate his desire to stay on at Chelsea beyond this season in his press conference on Wednesday, but talks with the hierarchy once the season is over will ultimately determine if he stays on.