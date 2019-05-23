Chelsea set €300m asking price for star player amid transfer ban fears

Chelsea have reportedly set a €300million asking price for N’Golo Kante as Real Madrid show an interest in a transfer this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are absolutely determined to fight off interest in one of their star players as they could face a transfer ban ahead of next season.

That would make it impossible for them to replace Kante, who is already not far off irreplaceable anyway.

The France international has been a huge part of Chelsea’s success in the last couple of years, as well as bursting onto the scene in some style as he helped Leicester City win an unlikely Premier League title back in 2015/16.

It’s little wonder Don Balon are linking Kante with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but it looks like Chelsea will do all they can to make his exit impossible.

Despite the 28-year-old’s qualities, one imagines even the likes of Real and PSG could not afford to pay €300m for him and make him the most expensive footballer of all time.

Don Balon add that CFC are resigned to losing Eden Hazard, which also makes it even more important that they don’t also lose Kante in the same transfer window.