Eden Hazard knows he’ll complete transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly knows a deal is agreed for him to complete his transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

According to the Daily Star, citing Spanish sources, the Belgium international can go on holiday after the Europa League final knowing he’s going to be getting his move to the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Hazard could even be unveiled by Real as soon as the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal is done.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea, though one they will have seen coming after nearly a year of speculation.

Hazard’s fellow countryman Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid in similar circumstances last year, having also allowed his contract to run down to its final year.

This puts CFC in a difficult position to keep the 28-year-old, who would make an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for Los Blancos.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Christian Pulisic in January so could have a ready-made replacement for Hazard right there.

The Blues can also hope to see more from promising youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in attack after his exciting breakthrough in the first-team this season before picking up a bad injury.