Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs chasing bargain forward transfer

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a transfer move for highly-rated young Reading forward Danny Loader this summer.

The 18-year-old is a big prospect and could now earn himself a big move as Goal report he’s attracting plenty of interest and could be available for as little as £3million.

Loader played 21 Championship games last season, scoring one goal, and has shown he could have the potential to improve in the near future.

It seems he’s done enough to impress big names like Chelsea and Arsenal in particular, while Leicester City and Southampton are also mentioned by Goal as admirers in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where Loader will end up next, but on paper a move to the Emirates Stadium might make the most sense, given Arsenal’s record of developing and trusting young talent.

That is quite the opposite with Chelsea, who have a reputation for signing players like Loader and loaning them out to put them in the shop window, selling them at a profit when they become more established.