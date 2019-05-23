Done deal: Barcelona confirm signing of 18-year-old starlet, €100m buyout clause in contract

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of talented youngster Ludovit Reis, and have revealed he has signed a three-year deal after joining from Groningen.

The Catalan giants are seemingly adopting a strategy of building for the future with a long-term plan in mind, as reflected in their recent signings of the likes of Malcom, Arthur, Jean-Clair Todibo and Frenkie de Jong.

As per their official site, Reis has now signed on a three-year deal and has a €100m buyout clause included in his contract, while he has the option of adding an additional two years to his stint at the club.

Further, it’s noted that Barcelona have paid €3.25m to acquire his services, and he will initially start life at the Nou Camp with Barcelona B as he looks to adjust and acclimatise to playing for the reigning La Liga champions.

Time will tell if he makes the cut at senior level, but ultimately his more immediate focus will be on impressing the club enough to ensure that he’s given a chance by coach Ernesto Valverde in the future.

As for Barca, they will look to secure the Copa del Rey this weekend when they face Valencia in the Final, as they hope to land back-to-back domestic doubles to put their Champions League disappointment behind them.

On the basis of this signing coupled with the other new faces in recent windows, the hierarchy are seemingly planning how to sustain this level of success for many more years to come.