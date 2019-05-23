Double injury boost: Barcelona duo return to training to step up recovery ahead of Copa del Rey final

Barcelona will hope to secure a domestic double this weekend as after defending their La Liga crown, they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The Catalan giants have again set the standard in Spain this season, winning the league title with an 11-point lead over their nearest rivals while advancing to the final of the Cup too.

SEE MORE: Man City set £171m asking price for star player to seal Real Madrid or Barcelona transfer

Their disappointment and the manner of their exit in the Champions League will undoubtedly remain a major red mark against the campaign, but ultimately coach Ernesto Valverde will hope to put that out of their minds and focus on securing another trophy this weekend.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he could get a double injury boost in time for the showdown, as it’s claimed that both Philippe Coutinho and Arthur returned to training on Tuesday after suffering with injury blows in recent weeks.

Given Coutinho’s struggles this season, managing just 11 goals and five assists in 53 appearances, it’s questionable as to whether it’s such a huge boost for Barcelona that he returns to feature, and perhaps he may not even get into the starting line-up for the encounter.

In contrast, Arthur has played a key role for Valverde this season, offering a different dynamic in midfield compared to the likes of Arturo Vidal, and so the Brazilian ace could be a welcome addition to the match day squad if he is able to recover in time.

Barcelona will undoubtedly go into the clash as favourites, but it remains to be seen if they can deal with that pressure and end the campaign on a high note after suffering such huge disappointment in Europe for a second consecutive season.