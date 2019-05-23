€70m superstar touted for Manchester United transfer if Milan fail to qualify for Champions League

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave the club at the end of the season, with Manchester United poised to swoop.

The Rossoneri are not yet certain of qualifying for next year’s Champions League, with the final day of the 2018-19 Serie A campaign looming.

Milan are fifth in the table at the moment, one point behind Inter Milan and Atalanta, who occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side must beat SPAL on Sunday to have any hope of earning a place in Europe’s elite competition and if they fail, Donnarumma could be heading straight for the exit door.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Italian shot-stopper has been touted for a transfer to Man United if Milan fall short of a top-four finish in Serie A, as he looks set to consider his future at San Siro.

Calcio Mercato reports Milan would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €70 million for Donnarumma, who has enjoyed another stellar season with the club.

The 20-year-old superstar is contracted to remain at San Siro until 2024, but his agent Mino Raiola is likely to push for a transfer if Champions League football is not secured this weekend.

Paris Saint Germain are also reportedly interested in Donnarumma, but Man United’s need could be greater given David de Gea’s current situation at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard is thought to have rejected the club’s latest contract offer and has been strongly linked with a summer move, after eight years of loyal service at the Theatre of Dreams – as per The Sun.

Donnarumma would be the ideal replacement for De Gea given his age and he is expected to develop into one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers in the coming years, but it remains to be seen whether or not United will submit a formal offer.

Milan will hope that such a scenario never arises and Gattuso can inspire a comfortable win on the final day of the season, but if not, United could end up completing one of the biggest transfer coups of 2019.