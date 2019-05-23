Ex-Chelsea striker urges Sarri to raid Crystal Palace for two exciting stars if transfer ban is lifted

Former Chelsea centre-forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has suggested Maurizio Sarri should target Crystal Palace duo Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Blues were hit by a two-window transfer ban earlier in the year and are currently preparing a final appeal before the court of arbitration for sport after their case was rejected by FIFA.

Should the ban be upheld, Chelsea will be unable to sign any new players until the summer of 2020, but if it is lifted, Sarri will be granted the opportunity to strengthen his squad immediately.

A number of top European players have been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent months and Hasselbaink, who played for the club between 2000 and 2004, has identified two possible recruits.

The ex-Chelsea striker has urged Sarri to raid Crystal Palace for two exciting stars in the form of Zaha and Bissaka, who have both enjoyed an impressive season at Selhurst Park.

“If Chelsea don’t have a transfer ban, I think they’ll target two Crystal Palace players,” Hasselbaink told your-promotional-code.co.uk

“Firstly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can push Cesar Azpilicueta for a starting place and will learn a lot from him. He’s a very good right back and can defend very well.

“And then Wilfried Zaha brings the excitement. If Eden Hazard goes, you need somebody to take players on. Yes, they have Calum Hudson-Odoi but any good side needs four wide players, especially if something happens to Pedro or Willian.

“I think it will be difficult for Crystal Palace to keep them, with all due respect. If they’re going to go, I think it’s best for them to stay in London.

“Yes, Wilfried Zaha had a difficult move to Man United that didn’t work out so I think it’d be good for him to stay in London.”

The Blues finished third in the Premier League this season, but were some way behind eventual champions Manchester City and Liverpool, while also reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Sarri’s men were beaten in the showpiece event by City on penalties but silverware can still be salvaged if they beat Arsenal in the Europa League final on May 29.

Preparations for the 2019-20 campaign will begin thereafter and if Chelsea are free to bring in fresh reinforcements, tying up deals for Zaha and Wan-Bissaka would be a great start in the market.

The former appears ready for another go at a top-six club, while the latter is quickly emerging as one of the most consistent performers in English football.

Speculation will likely increase in the coming weeks and with the Palace pair likely to be in high demand, the Blues may have to move quickly to complete a double transfer coup.