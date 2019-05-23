Bid prepared: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea in hunt for bargain £30m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea for the transfer of Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser this summer.

According to the Independent, the Gunners are preparing to firm up their interest in the £30million-rated Scotland international after the Europa League final against Chelsea.

The Independent also link Liverpool as having shown an interest in Fraser, and it does seem like he could be a fine fit for their style of play, though the move looks less likely as Jurgen Klopp would supposedly not be able to offer him as much regular playing time.

According to football.london, Chelsea have also shown some level of interest in the 25-year-old, though not as strong as Arsenal.

Still, Fraser could be a useful signing for the Blues as well, with doubts over Eden Hazard’s future this summer and with Fraser finishing joint top of the Premier League on assists this season.

If Arsenal do win the race for this fine signing, it could be ideal for the start of their rebuilding project next season, with the north Londoners still some way behind their rivals in a number of areas.

Unai Emery could certainly have expected more from Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season, so Fraser may be just the upgrade needed at the Emirates Stadium.