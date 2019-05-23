Man City board member Alberto Galassi has insisted that all rumours linking Pep Guardiola with an imminent move to Juventus are simply untrue.

The Spanish tactician is fresh from leading City to a domestic treble this past season, as they successfully defended their Premier League crown in impressive fashion to fend off Liverpool.

As they continue to set the standard and pace, it would be a huge shock to see Guardiola leave the Etihad, particularly as they have yet to win the Champions League under his stewardship.

Further, he has built an exciting and hugely talented squad at the club, and to walk away now before potentially winning more major honours would be a surprise.

According to Galassi, he is supremely confident that Guardiola is going nowhere, and he makes a fantastic point in particular, noting that Man City would surely be aware at this point if he was leaving, with The Sun noting that an appointment at Juventus is imminent.

“I spoke today with Nedved, we had a few laughs,” he told Sky Sport Italia, as noted by TMW. “We talked about Juventus and we both realized that the question had become ridiculous, talking about Guardiola to Juventus is stupid : does not help Juve, does not help City and does not help Guardiola in these few days of vacation he has.

“He’s our Coach and, he wants to stay with us. He can’t understand how his word is not being heard. It’s all a falsehood.

“The first thing a serious club does in these cases is to contact the other club. It’s unthinkable that City are unaware of his supposed presentation in just a few days.

“The story is totally without foundation. We don’t understand why a club should intervene for the umpteenth time to say Guardiola doesn’t want to leave Manchester City. This question doesn’t exist.”

That should now finally address the situation and put an end to the speculation, with Juventus of course looking for a new coach with Massimiliano Allegri set to step down after Sunday’s clash with Sampdoria brings the campaign to an end.