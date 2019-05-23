Video: Ajax chief confirms attacker’s exit with Manchester United transfer expected to be imminent

Ajax have released a video confirming that highly-rated young attacker Dillon Hoogewerf is leaving the club, with his next destination expected to be Manchester United.

Watch below as the club’s Head of Youth Education Said Ouaali explains that Hoogewerf has decided to leave for a foreign club, with the Metro reporting that he now looks in line to complete a move to Old Trafford in the coming days.

Saïd Ouaali: 'Uiteindelijk mag hij de keuze maken, en hij kiest voor een buitenlands avontuur' Succes in de toekomst, Dillon! ? pic.twitter.com/KBHhpBi8oC — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2019

Hoogewerf could be the next big thing coming out of Ajax, with the Eredivisie giants having a history of having one of the world’s best academies.

Many legends have started out with the Amsterdam side, while their current first-team is also full of some top talent as their youthful squad stunned Europe to get as far as the Champions League semi-finals this season.

This could end up being smart business by United if they pull it off.