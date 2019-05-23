Deal close: Manchester United set to WIN race for Ajax star, confirms Dutch journalist

Manchester United are reportedly set to snap up exciting young Ajax star Dillon Hoogewerf, according to a Dutch journalist.

See the tweet below as this reporter confirms the 16-year-old is leaving Ajax for Manchester United, having rejected a new contract at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax raakt Dillon Hoogewerf (16) kwijt aan Manchester United #AjaxJeugd — Stefan (@vondutch82) May 23, 2019

United fans will no doubt be hoping this is not the only raid they can make on the Eredivisie giants this summer, with Ajax possessing some of Europe’s most exciting young talent.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech are attracting particular interest, while goalkeeper Andre Onana has also been linked with the Red Devils as a replacement for David de Gea.

Hoogewerf looks like another huge prospect at Ajax that could be set for a big career, and luckily for Man Utd it looks like he’s chosen them for his next move.

Like Ajax, MUFC have a proud record of promoting from their academy, so Hoogewerf could well follow the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and James Garner in getting a first-team call-up in just a couple of years.