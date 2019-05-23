‘I’d be surprised if he did leave’ – Jorginho backs Sarri to remain at Chelsea amid exit rumours

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho expects Maurizio Sarri to remain at Stamford Bridge despite ongoing speculation over his future at the club.

The Italian boss was drafted in by the Blues to replace Antonio Conte last summer, after a successful period in charge of Serie A giants Napoli.

His first full season in charge at the Bridge has been mixed, as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and reached the Carabao Cup final, only to lose against Manchester City on penalties.

Sarri’s side can still pick up a trophy for their exploits this term, however, with a Europa League final against Arsenal to take in on May 29 in Baku.

The 60-year-old boss has been named as a possible successor for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus – according to Goal – but Jorginho has backed him to remain at Chelsea amid persistent exit rumours.

“I’d be surprised if he did leave because we are third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, we’re in the Europa League Final and reached the Carabao Cup Final,” the 27-year-old told Sky Italia as Goal reports.

“It has been a positive season. Sarri is relaxed, even more so now than in other stages of the campaign.”

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli last summer and has since been a fixture in his starting XI at the west London club, racking up over 50 appearances across all competitions.

The Blues have already qualified for next season’s Champions League but the Italy international is looking forward to fighting for silverware in the Europa League and insists that the club has had a positive season whatever the final outcome is.

“It’s an international final of a prestigious competition and we are working well to be ready for it,” said Jorginho, as per Goal. “We must believe in our football and know that we can do it. There are great players here and we can bring the trophy home.

“It will be our 63rd competitive match of the season and obviously those start to weigh on you.

“I see this as a very positive campaign. It’s only natural that at a club like Chelsea, there is going to be all this pressure. There will always be criticism, but I remained calm and relaxed.

“I’ll always have something new to learn and I’ve seen consistent growth throughout the season.”