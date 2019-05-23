Menu

Jesse Lingard blasted after clothing brand put logo on tribute post to Manchester bombing victims

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard has had his team delete a social media post after paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing in 2017.

While the thought behind the post was commendable as given he’s a Manchester native, the tragic incident would have hit home harder for the likes of Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

SEE MORE: Opinion: The £40m Italian starlet who could help Man Utd fill key void in Solskjaer’s squad

However, as seen in the image below, he or a member of his team opted to include the ‘J Lingz’ brand logo at the bottom of the tribute on the clothing brand’s pages, which in turn earned him a backlash from fans as seen in the tweets below.

It really wasn’t the most sensible of ideas, as ultimately the brand logo had no place on the tribute and should have been left out altogether.

Unfortunately for Lingard, those making the decisions on his social media pages have made a distasteful call on this one, and have rightly removed it, albeit perhaps after seeing the response that it got.

As noted by BBC News, there was a memorial service in Manchester on Wednesday to mark the second year anniversary of the tragic incident which left 22 people dead and many more injured after a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena following a concert.

More Stories about Jesse Lingard
More Stories Jesse Lingard