Manchester United dealt transfer snub by star who wowed Red Devils scouts

Manchester United reportedly missed out on the transfer of Julian Brandt this summer after making an enquiry about him shortly before his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international had shone at Bayer Leverkusen and CaughtOffside understands this had put him firmly on Man Utd’s radar this summer.

CaughtOffside were previously told by Old Trafford sources that Brandt had stood out among a number of attacking targets assessed by club scouts this season, but the Manchester Evening News now claim he had already decided to join Dortmund when United came calling.

This looks like a fine signing for Dortmund, but it’s a huge blow for the Red Devils to be beaten to a signing like this by a club of their calibre.

While BVB are undoubtedly a big name in Europe, they are no Manchester United, with the Premier League giants surely able to offer more in terms of both history and prestige as well as money to the player.

As noted by the MEN, Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho also continues to be linked with MUFC as attacking signings must surely be a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

Brandt could have been an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez but United fans will now hope their club can snap up another big name.