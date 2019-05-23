Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United in transfer battle over £27m-rated 19-year-old

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly all eyeing the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

The talented 19-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the finest defensive prospects in Europe at the moment.

This has seen him linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd by the reliable Euro United, though not much more concrete information is given on the possibility of a transfer.

????? #Bundesliga | Ibrahima Konate (@DieRotenBullen) attire les convoitises de plusieurs cadors européens. L’ancien sochalien intéresse Arsenal, Liverpool ou encore Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/odRtgorwjn — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 23, 2019

Konate is valued at around £27million by Transfermarkt, so that gives an indication of how much he might cost, though players quite often move for above their true market value.

Leipzig certainly seem to know what they’re doing with young players, having brought in many fine prospects in recent seasons that have gone on to become among the finest players in the German top flight and even in Europe.

A notable example was Naby Keita, who ended up moving to Liverpool last summer.

It will be interesting to see if Konate ends up joining him, with the Reds perhaps in need of another option at centre-back due to Joe Gomez’s poor injury record.

Arsenal and United could certainly do with adding the France youth international to their squads this summer after being by far the least defensively solid of the big six in 2018/19.