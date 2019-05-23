Leicester City installed as favourites by bookmakers to land marquee signing this summer

Leicester City have rather surprisingly been made favourites to sign Arjen Robben this summer as he’s set to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent.

The Dutchman has established himself as one of the top players in European football over almost two decades, enjoying spells with PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern.

However, after 10 years with the Bundesliga giants, he will leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, having bagged 144 goals in 308 appearances for the club, while winning a whole host of trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Naturally, at 35 years of age, he isn’t in the prime of his career anymore, but having scored six goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances this season, he is still arguably capable of doing a job if he can steer clear of injuries.

As noted in the tweet below as well as the screenshot from Sky Bet’s latest odds on Robben’s next move, Leicester are in fact considered favourites to secure his signature.

Brendan Rodgers made an impressive start to life at the King Power Stadium after being appointed in February, and he will hope to build on that next season.

In turn, he’ll hope for the backing of the hierarchy to stamp his mark on the squad, and it may well be that Robben forms part of that plan to add experience, a winning mentality and an impact in a league he knows well following his previous stint at Chelsea.

Of course, odds aren’t an official indicator of actual interest from Leicester, but it’s certainly interesting to see if it’s an indication that the Foxes are going to make an offer to try and convince Robben to return to England in the latter stages of his career.