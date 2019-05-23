Liverpool expect Tottenham to land £40m transfer target this summer

Tottenham have reportedly received a transfer boost as Liverpool are said to believe that target Ryan Sessegnon will join Spurs this summer.

The Merseyside giants are in a great position heading into next season already, as having built a quality squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, Jurgen Klopp will surely be keen to carefully pick reinforcements which will strengthen his group.

Andy Robertson has enjoyed a brilliant season at left-back, with the 25-year-old bagging 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions along with his fine defensive work on that flank.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though there is any major need to bolster that area of the squad, but as per Goal.com, Liverpool have an interest in the likes of Sessegnon and Ben Chilwell.

However, it’s added that the Fulham ace, who has a £40m valuation as per the Express, isn’t likely to move to Anfield this summer, as Liverpool officials believe he will join Tottenham and so they may well opt to look elsewhere rather than waste time on pursuing him.

That sounds like a sensible strategy in truth, while a whole host of others names are linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as they could look to add quality and depth where necessary.

In the more immediate future though, Klopp’s focus will be on the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1, but Liverpool fans will surely be excited about the prospect of challenging for major honours in the coming years and of course winning trophies to have something to show for their efforts.