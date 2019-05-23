Liverpool set asking price for player who’s informed club chief he won’t sign new contract

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the blow of highly-rated youngster Rafael Camacho telling club chief Michael Edwards that he won’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

The 19-year-old attacker has a year to run on his current contract and the Reds are now ready to sell him for an asking price of £10million this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Camacho has also been linked with a move away by Football Insider, who claim Premier League side Wolves look in pole position for his signature at the moment.

This is unfortunate for Liverpool, who would no doubt want a highly-rated talent like Camacho to stay on their books and develop before perhaps becoming a first-team regular in the near future.

The Portugal youth international, however, is perhaps not ready to wait and wants a move now for that reason.

It will be interesting to see where Camacho ends up next and if this ends up being the case of a player LFC end up wishing they’d tried harder to keep.