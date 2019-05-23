Manchester City want £90m-rated Manchester United transfer target to replace Vincent Kompany

Manchester City are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer as Pep Guardiola looks for a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has just left City to become player-manager at his former club Anderlecht, and will no doubt prove a tough act to follow after a great career at the Etihad Stadium.

Maguire could be ideal after impressing hugely in his time with Leicester, with Manchester United also credited with an interest in him this summer by ESPN.

However, he is now also on City’s agenda, though Leicester are clearly in no mood to part with him easily after setting an asking price of £90million, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if MCFC will cough up quite that much for one player, with that fee £30m more than their current record purchase – Riyad Mahrez, also from Leicester, last summer for £60m.

United might also struggle to meet the Foxes’ demands for the England international, though they too urgently need a top quality centre-back signing this summer.

The Red Devils were miles behind rivals City this season and that is partly down to their dodgy defence consisting of players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.