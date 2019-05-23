Man City ready to cash in on £90m Leroy Sane and replace him with £105m Man United transfer target

Manchester City could reportedly be ready to accept around £90million from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Leroy Sane.

And according to the Sun, the Premier League champions would then seek to reinvest that money in replacing Sane with Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.

The report explains that, while Pep Guardiola would be keen to keep Sane and the Germany international himself is not pushing for a move away, the deal could make sense to help the club keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, the Sun also link Felix as a target for City, and the Portuguese sensation would likely be an expensive replacement in attack.

Manchester United have previously been linked strongly with Felix in a report by Record, as translated by Sport Witness, stating they were ready to pay his £105m release clause.

It remains to be seen if City will realistically go that high as they’ve tended not to splash out quite as much on individual players, despite a huge amount of investment in their squad overall.

Their record signing is £60m Riyad Mahrez, so they’d really be making a statement if they ended up going toe-to-toe with Man Utd for Felix.

It would, however, surely be satisfying to beat their rivals to a quality young player who is arguably much more needed at Old Trafford anyway due to the poor form of players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial this season.