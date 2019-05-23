Confirmed: Club chief reveals talks to seal transfer of Manchester City’s Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich’s efforts to seal the transfer of Manchester City attacking midfielder Leroy Sane have been confirmed by president Uli Hoeness.

There has been some talk recently of Sane leaving City after yet another season in which he’s failed to truly establish himself as a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s side.

This is surprising given his obvious natural talent, but the Germany international perhaps just isn’t quite the right fit for what City boss Guardiola is looking for.

It is little wonder then that a club like Bayern are now working on signing Sane, who could be an absolutely dream signing for them as they lose veteran duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

“We are dealing with the [Sane’s] people.” Hoeness told Suddeutsche Zeitung when asked about the Sane rumours.

The 23-year-old has been at City for three seasons now, winning two Premier League titles and playing a key role in this season’s superb domestic treble victory.

Despite not always being a starter for MCFC, Sane contributed a hugely impressive 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in 2018/19.

However, he faces plenty of competition from the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez in this squad, as well as emerging young talent Phil Foden, who could realistically soon be given more opportunities to start games on a regular basis.