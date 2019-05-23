Manchester United face paying £70million to secure signing of top transfer target

Manchester United have long been strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it’s now claimed they may have to cough up a staggering £70million for the Crystal Palace right-back.

This latest update comes from the Independent, who report that Man Utd had hoped they could secure the signing of Wan-Bissaka for £40m, but may have to pay close to double that with Palace unwilling to consider anything below £70m.

The Eagles are seemingly under little pressure to buckle here and that could make things hard for United, who may well feel that is too steep a fee to pay for a relatively unproven player.

Wan-Bissaka, 21, shone in the Premier League this season and looks an ideal fit for what MUFC need right now, with veteran right-back Antonio Valencia leaving this summer.

The Red Devils surely cannot go into another season with Ashley Young playing regularly at right-back, so will hope they can make some progress on Wan-Bissaka.

However, having paid over the odds for players so many times in recent years, it’s little surprise clubs are seemingly confident of squeezing as much as possible out of United.