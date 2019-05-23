Juan Mata has reportedly failed to agree a new contract with Manchester United as he edges ever nearer to becoming a free agent.

The Spanish playmaker has not looked at his best for some time for United, and it seems many of the club’s fans are delighted with this update as they celebrate his likely departure on Twitter.

While Mata was undoubtedly one of the best creative playmakers in the world during his time at Chelsea, he’s rarely looked like repeating that kind of form for Man Utd.

The Red Devils now surely need to move on and replace the 31-year-old this summer, and it seems that is now looking a lot more likely.

This is because the Daily Mirror list him as among the names looking set to leave the club after they claim he’s failed to agree on a new contract with MUFC.

Word has since spread on social media and here’s how loads of United fans are reacting to the news.

To be fair, they’ve had so little to celebrate in recent times, you can’t blame them for finally enjoying the chance to cheer about this…

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS https://t.co/ndOgl6cwwN — Losing the love for Football – Steven (@StevenUtd_) May 23, 2019

Thank god. He needs to fuck off to the MLS — Mufc (@Mufc209) May 23, 2019

Thank God — Middle_Child? (@JlinqZz) May 23, 2019

SIIUUUUUUUUUUUU — A ? (@ftbladxm) May 23, 2019

THANK GOD!!! — United Section (@PogbaAgenda) May 23, 2019