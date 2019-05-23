Manchester United ready to give everything to clinch €60m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to give it their all in the transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Record, and would clearly be a useful signing to improve an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’ squad.

And the latest from Don Balon is that Man Utd are ready to go all out for what would likely be a €60million transfer, with the club prepared to offer Rakitic big wages in order to make up for their lack of Champions League football next season.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough to persuade Rakitic, however, who has come out publicly to try to quash speculation that he could be set for a move away from the Nou Camp.

The 31-year-old has been quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying he wants to win another Champions League title with Barca, which obviously seems a far way off a potential move to Old Trafford.

Still, United fans will hope there’s something to this latest Don Balon rumour and that Rakitic can be lured to the club with a good enough contract offer.

Given his age, Rakitic may not get another opportunity to land himself a deal like that at a top club.