Manchester United offered transfer of PSG star, with team-mate also eyed up by Red Devils

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the free transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France international’s future has been up in the air for some time now as he’s failed to put pen to paper on a new contract with PSG.

One of the finest central midfield players in Europe, it’s understandable Rabiot would attract a lot of interest as a free agent, and it seems he’s once again being linked with a big move.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that Rabiot has been offered to Man Utd, while the Daily Mirror have previously also linked him with Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if United will take up a strong interest in that offer, but Rabiot could undoubtedly be an ideal signing to help them finally replace club legend Michael Carrick after his retirement last summer.

The 24-year-old is a similarly intelligent midfielder capable of doing his defensive work and also linking up play with the quality of his passing from deep.

The Mail also claim United hold an interest in his PSG team-mate Thomas Meunier, who could be a cheaper signing at right-back than another of their targets, Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka.