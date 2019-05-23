Solskjaer’s youthful Manchester United XI for 2019/20 with 7 new signings if they implement new transfer policy successfully

It’s been widely reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a number of top young players for Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have tended to opt for big-name and big-money superstars since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, but that could be about to change under Solskjaer.

It has been claimed by the Sun that the Norwegian tactician wants a younger squad next season, and many of the rumoured targets coming up fit in with that.

He’s also hinted at it with the quotes below from 101greatgoals:

“I don’t think we’ve ever been a ready-made club,” he said. “(Cristiano) Ronaldo was not ready-made, (Wayne) Rooney was not ready-made.

“Loads of players have come here and developed into the top superstars they’ve become. It’s always going to be the model here that we develop players.”

If that proves successful, here’s a look at seven signings the club could end up making this summer to give Man Utd a more youthful look for 2019/20…

Daniel James

Linked strongly with United over the last couple of weeks, Swansea City starlet Daniel James has shown himself to be an exciting prospect in the Championship this season.

That could now mean a big move to Old Trafford is imminent, with Football Insider claiming Solskjaer is confident he’s wrapped up a deal for the 21-year-old for around £15million.

This could end up being an absolute bargain for the Red Devils in years to come.

Nicolas Pepe

Another exciting young attacking player, Nicolas Pepe is a bit more of a big name after an outstanding breakthrough season in Ligue 1 with Lille.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with MUFC recently by the Daily Mirror, and would surely be an instant upgrade on the over-the-hill Alexis Sanchez, as well as other unconvincing performers like Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Declan Rice

Another Mirror report has linked 20-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as one of Solskjaer’s transfer targets this summer.

The England international really has a bit of everything in his game and seems absolutely made for a big club like Man Utd.

If they can bring this youngster in, he could be the main man in their midfield for the next decade or more.