Manchester United star making extra effort to impress Solskjaer in training

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly doing early training in a bid to impress manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before pre-season.

The Premier League season has just ended, but Shaw clearly wants to ensure he’s in good shape for Man Utd this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international has been at Carrington this week and will have a personal trainer with him this summer.

This comes as the Mail report Solskjaer has warned his players about being overweight next season as he seems set to put a particular emphasis on improving the fitness of his squad for next season.

United certainly looked to run less than the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City last season, with their pressing and defensive efforts clearly some way off their rivals at the top of the table.

Players like Shaw improving on their fitness this summer could be crucial for MUFC’s hopes for next season, especially as the team really seemed to tire in the closing stages of the 2018/19 campaign.