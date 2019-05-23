Double deal: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident two Manchester United signings are imminent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly confident his club have secured their first two signings of the summer.

Following plenty of speculation, the Red Devils boss believes both Daniel James and Nathan Collins are on their way to Old Trafford in moves that could be official in the coming days, according to Football Insider.

United could certainly do with bringing in top young British talent like these two as they start the process of rebuilding the club after a difficult season in 2018/19.

James looks a particularly exciting purchase in a deal Football Insider claim should cost £15million, with the 21-year-old winger really catching the eye in the Championship with Swansea City.

Collins, meanwhile, is less of an established name, but has shown some promise at Stoke City and could now get the chance to fight for a place in United’s defence.

Given MUFC’s struggles in that department last season, Collins could well get a first-team opportunity next season if the club do not bring in any bigger names in that position.

They have, however, also been linked with an interest in Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.