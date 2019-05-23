Club ready to pay Manchester United star’s £175k wages and aiming to complete £50m transfer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku continues to be linked strongly with a summer switch to Inter Milan.

According to the Daily Mirror, the latest it that the Serie A giants are prepared to meet Lukaku’s hefty wage demands of £175,000 a week as they aim to bring him to the San Siro for around £50million.

However, the Belgium international himself is said to be fearful about getting his move as it seems Man Utd are holding out for more money than that.

The Mirror claim club chief Ed Woodward wants more like £70m for Lukaku, which is not much less than they paid Everton for him back in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku arrived with plenty of promise after a hugely promising spell at Goodison Park, but he’s rarely looked quite the same player in his two years at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old could be a fine signing for a club like Inter, however, with the slower pace of the game in Italy perhaps better suited to his playing style.

It remains to be seen, however, if United and Inter can end up agreeing on a fee for this transfer to go through.