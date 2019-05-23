Manchester United’s U-23 coach Ricky Sbragia has left the club by mutual consent after a dismal campaign in charge of the academy side.

The U-23’s matched the exploits of the senior team by finishing sixth in the table, having only managed to win eight of their 22 matches.

According to the Telegraph, Sbragia has taken full responsibility for the team’s recent failures, parting ways with United after two years in the coaching role.

The 62-year-old also coached the reserves between 2002 and 2005 before taking on roles with Bolton, Sunderland and Scotland’s national side.

Sbragia returned to the Theatre of Dreams in 2017 but ahead of a summer revolution, he is the first high profile departure at the club and academy boss Nicky Butt will now consider a potential shake-up – as per the Telegraph.

United are gearing up for a number of key changes ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his first full season in charge.

Several high profile transfer targets have been mooted, as the Norwegian aims to improve on a disappointing sixth place Premier League finish this term.

Solskjaer called upon a small portion of U-23 stars during his first few months at the helm, granting the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tathith Chong and Angel Gomes rare first-team appearances.

The Telegraph reports that Warren Joyce has been linked with the role Sbragia has just vacated at Old Trafford, three years after he left his post as reserve team manager.

The 54-year-old is, however, considering a number of possible options, having recently left his post as Melbourne City boss in the A-League.

United’s youth team has not been the force it once was in recent years and it is important that change is facilitated so that the senior squad can also benefit in the long-term.

The Red Devils have a proud history of nurturing homegrown talent and getting back to their roots rather than going all-out in the transfer market might be the best way for Solskjaer to take the club forward once again.