Manchester United end pursuit of £80m star after unsuccessful transfer negotiations

Manchester United have reportedly given up on trying to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho after an initial approach quickly reached a dead end.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb breakout season at Westfalenstadion, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

According to ESPN, Man United have held a long-standing interest in the England starlet and club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endorsed a potential move this summer.

However, ESPN, also reports that the Red Devils are now ready to end their pursuit of Sancho, after unsuccessful negotiations with Dortmund regarding the £80 million-rated ace.

The Bundesliga giants have made their stance on the teenager crystal clear – they are unwilling to sell another prized asset having already sanctioned Christian Pulisic’s switch to Chelsea earlier this year and any further advances from United will be met with the same response.

The Manchester outfit are now prepared to turn their attention to alternative targets, as Solskjaer eyes a number of key changes to his current squad.

The Norwegian boss is thought to be favouring young, homegrown talent over marquee signings, due to the club’s poor recent record in the transfer market.

United have brought in a number of high profile stars in recent years, but very few have managed to justify their wages or price tags, as the team has struggled to keep up at the top of the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Sancho would certainly fit in with Solskjaer’s new transfer policy and he has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level, having already made his mark on the biggest stage.

The mercurial winger was previously on the books of Manchester City, which makes his appeal even greater for United, however, it appears highly unlikely he will end up at Old Trafford later in the year.

Perhaps Dortmund is the best place for Sancho right now, where he can express himself freely with the comfort of regular football week in week out and develop his all-around game further before a potential step up in the coming years.