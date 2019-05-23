Newcastle Utd eye former Leeds Utd boss for U23 job as club plan big changes

Newcastle Utd are reportedly set for a reshuffle behind the scenes at coaching level, with Neil Redfearn tipped to land the U23s job.

The Magpies enjoyed a decent campaign this past year, finishing 13th in the Premier League table. At a more senior level, the priority will be to get Rafa Benitez to agree on new terms with his current deal set to expire this summer.

However, as detailed by the Chronicle, current U23s coach Ben Dawson is set to get a promotion from his current job as U23s boss, opening up a vacancy.

That in turn could be filled by Redfearn, who is said to be the front runner for the job, and he certainly boasts plenty of experience including a six-year stint at Leeds.

He’ll now potentially play a key role at Newcastle in bringing their youth and reserve players through, but time will tell if it’s made official by the club as they’ll hope that their changes this summer strengthen the infrastructure at St James’ Park and leads to future success.