Photo: This West Ham fan gets excited with claim Real Madrid superstar drops transfer hint

The use of a particular emoji has got this West Ham fan account very excited as they believe Karim Benzema has dropped a big transfer hint.

As seen in the image below, the Real Madrid star posted an image of himself on social media with the hammers crossing over emoji, and that was enough to get this account talking.

SEE MORE: Liverpool discuss surprise potential Premier League transfer raid

Naturally, we’re pretty sure that it’s in jest and clearly it isn’t a signal that the Frenchman is desperate to play for West Ham, not that the Hammers don’t have a transfer appeal for many players.

However, it would be a huge shock if they were to prise him away from the Bernabeu this summer, especially given he’s rediscovered great form since Zinedine Zidane’s return to the job.

With big signings expected from the Spanish giants this summer as they plot a rebuild, Benzema will undoubtedly want to be part of that rather than trying to fire West Ham up the Premier League table.

In turn, while it’s an optimistic and wholly unrealistic transfer shout, you can’t help but give them credit for creativity and reaching for a rumour!

WE DON’T NEED GOMEZ LADS, KARIM IS ON HIS WAY pic.twitter.com/OvVRBq9ENd — West Ham News (@whufc_news) May 22, 2019

Firstly it’s won’t be West Ham related, secondly if there was the slightest chance, any West Ham fan thinking we’re too good for Benzema needs his head looking at — Ricky Forrest (@rickwhufc) May 22, 2019

I mean it’s obviously not gonna happen but which manager signed him at Madrid? ????? — Matt (@MattR_WHUFC) May 22, 2019