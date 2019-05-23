BREAKING: Major update in Cristiano Ronaldo-Kathryn Mayorga rape story

There’s been a potentially significant update in the saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged rape of Kathryn Mayorga ten years ago.

Former teacher Mrs Mayorga has gone on record as alleging Ronaldo raped her when they met in Las Vegas, though he has strongly denied this.

According to the Daily Mirror, lawyers wishing to pursue this case have finally tracked down the Portugal international’s home in Italy, meaning he can be served a summons.

Ronaldo’s lawyers had declined to give the player’s address, but now that Mayorga’s lawyers have it, it could end up being a big development in this story.

Mayorga’s team have enlisted Italy’s Central Authority to deliver the summons and complaint to Ronaldo’s home.

It remains to be seen how things will play out from there, with everyone involved in football likely to be intrigued by what happens with one of the game’s most decorated stars.

Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time but it remains to be seen if his reputation could remain intact if found guilty of these allegations.

The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and added another major trophy to his cabinet this season by winning Serie A with the Turin giants.